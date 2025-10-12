Third Tron Posts Muted Victory

Tron: Ares powered up the box office grid in the top spot this weekend, but Disney's third entry in the sci-fi franchise fell short of expectations despite some favorable reviews. The film starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and Jeff Bridges earned $33.5 million, according to Comscore estimates on Sunday. The big-budget project, reported to cost around $150 million, arrived 15 years after Tron: Legacy opened to $44 million before grossing more than $400 million globally, per the AP .

The latest chapter follows a battle between two powerful technology firms, Emcom and Dillinger, who face off against the same artificial intelligence barrier. Both can generate physical creations using laser-based 3D printers—but each creation lasts only 29 minutes before collapsing into ash. Tron: Ares was packed with action and nostalgia, but it wasn't enough to draw big numbers. The film wasn't the only new release that struggled to connect. Roofman, which stars Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst in a blue-collar dramedy about a construction worker trying to rebuild his life, opened in second place with a modest $8 million. After a couple of big weekends last month, the box office has taken a hit in October.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Tron: Ares, $33.5 million. Roofman, $8 million. One Battle After Another, $6.6 million. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, $3.3 million. Soul on Fire, $3 million. The Conjuring: Last Rites, $2.9 million. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–Infinity Castle, $2.2 million. The Smashing Machine, $1.7 million. The Strangers: Chapter 2, $1.5 million. Good Boy, $1.3 million.