Military Official: Texas National Guard Now on Chicago's Streets

Troops said to be protecting federal property
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 9, 2025 12:00 AM CDT
Demonstrators stand outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Portland, Ore.   (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

An 'element' of 200 Texas National Guard troops started protecting federal property in the Chicago area on Wednesday, according to a military spokesperson who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. The troops are in the city to protect US Immigration and Customs Enforcement buildings and other federal facilities and law enforcement personnel, US Northern Command said online. The troops, along with about 300 from Illinois, had arrived Tuesday at a US Army Reserve Center in Elwood, 55 miles southwest of Chicago. All 500 troops are under the Northern Command and have been activated for 60 days. The spokesperson wasn't able to immediately offer details about how the troops were armed. A lawsuit and Democratic leaders have vigorously fought the deployment, and a hearing is set for Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Memphis, a small group of troops was helping Wednesday with the Memphis Safe Task Force, said a state Military Department spokesperson who did not specify the exact role or number of the Guard members. The task force is a collection of about a dozen federal law enforcement agencies ordered by President Trump to fight crime. Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who has welcomed the Guard, has said previously that he would not expect more than 150 Guard members to be sent to the city.

