Military Official: Texas National Guard Now on Chicago's Streets

An 'element' of 200 Texas National Guard troops started protecting federal property in the Chicago area on Wednesday, according to a military spokesperson who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. The troops are in the city to protect US Immigration and Customs Enforcement buildings and other federal facilities and law enforcement personnel, US Northern Command said online. The troops, along with about 300 from Illinois, had arrived Tuesday at a US Army Reserve Center in Elwood, 55 miles southwest of Chicago. All 500 troops are under the Northern Command and have been activated for 60 days. The spokesperson wasn't able to immediately offer details about how the troops were armed. A lawsuit and Democratic leaders have vigorously fought the deployment, and a hearing is set for Thursday.