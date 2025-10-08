Texas National Guard Troops Arrive in Illinois

The first National Guard troops sent to the Chicago area by President Trump arrived Tuesday at an Army training center outside the city. The AP saw military personnel in uniforms with the Texas National Guard patch at the US Army Reserve Center in Elwood, 55 miles southwest of Chicago. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott posted a picture on social media Monday showing Texas National Guard members boarding a plane but didn't specify where they were going. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has said some 300 of his state's guard troops were to be federalized and deployed to the nation's third-largest city, along with 400 others from Texas.