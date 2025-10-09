Johnson Blocks Swearing In of Ariz. Dem Amid Shutdown Fight

Arizona's newest House member, Adelita Grijalva, remains in limbo as House Speaker Mike Johnson refuses to swear her in, a move drawing sharp criticism from the state's Democratic senators. Grijalva, who recently won a special election to succeed her late father, Raul Grijalva, is stuck on the sidelines while partisan gridlock over government funding keeps the House at a standstill, reports the Guardian .

On Wednesday, Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego confronted Johnson outside his office at the US Capitol, pressing for Grijalva's immediate swearing-in. Johnson deflected, saying he'd act "as soon as we get back to work," and urged the senators to help end the shutdown. The standoff comes as federal workers face furloughs and public services are curtailed nationwide.

Grijalva suspects her delayed oath is tied to an effort to force a vote on releasing documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein—a claim Johnson dismissed as "totally absurd" and nothing more than a "publicity stunt." He insisted Grijalva wasn't being singled out, despite the fact that in April, two Florida Republicans were sworn in during a pro forma session—meaning the House "briefly gavels in and out for Constitutional procedural purposes"—the day after their special elections, per the Hill.

The Arizona Republic notes that the results for those Florida Republicans hadn't been certified when they were sworn in. The impasse is part of a larger partisan battle: House Republicans are demanding Democrats back a temporary funding bill, while Democrats are pushing for health care-related concessions, per the Guardian. The funding bill has already cleared the House, but Johnson is keeping the chamber idle to pressure Senate Democrats for the votes needed to break the stalemate.