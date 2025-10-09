Man Accused of Terror Threats for His Grisly Halloween Decor

A Kentucky man's Halloween display has landed him in legal trouble after authorities allege it crossed the line from seasonal fright to criminal threat. Stephan Marcum, 58, of Stanton, was arrested Saturday and faces charges of making terroristic threats and intimidating a witness after police discovered a staged scene in his yard featuring five fake bodies in trash bags, each tagged with the title of a local official, reports NBC News .

According to Kentucky State Police, the grisly props were visible from the street and included one figure, labeled "District Judge," suspended with a rope around its neck. The other labels read "Mayor," "SIS," "CA," and "Zoning Mgr." Marcum allegedly told cops "he did not want to speak with us about the 'Halloween decorations' he had in his yard," per an arrest citation cited by People.

The display comes amid an ongoing dispute between Marcum and the city over zoning violations at his home, which reportedly lacks proper water, sewer, and electricity services. Powell County Judge Executive Eddie Barnes, who's known Marcum for decades, tells NBC he doesn't consider Marcum dangerous but noted the man's living conditions have prompted neighborhood complaints, with some alleging Marcum has resorted to unsanitary waste-disposal methods. Barnes says Marcum might be better off in jail, given the circumstances.

As the case moved to arraignment on Tuesday, proceedings took an unusual turn: The judge, who's reportedly the same "District Judge" referenced in the Halloween scene, recused himself due to his involvement in Marcum's zoning case. It remains unclear whether Marcum, who was booked into the Powell County Detention Center, has legal representation. He's being held on a $5,000 bond, per WKYT, which also reports that the Halloween decor was confiscated.