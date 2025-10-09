Dallas Woman Killed After Argument Over 'Thank You'

A fatal shooting outside a PetSmart store in Dallas began as an argument over not saying thank you, according to an arrest affidavit. Police say the incident started after 41-year-old Cecilia Simpson became upset when 22-year-old Keona Hampton didn't acknowledge her for holding open a door at a nearby Five Below store as they were leaving at the same time. According to the affidavit, the brief exchange escalated into a heated argument, prompting Simpson and a witness to get in their car and drive to the PetSmart in the same shopping center, the Dallas Morning News reports. FOX 4 reports that the witness cited in the affidavit is Simpson's 20-year-old daughter.

Hampton followed the mother and daughter into the PetSmart and continued arguing with the daughter, FOX 4 reports. According to the affidavit, PetSmart employees asked all three of them to leave the store. In the parking lot, Hampton allegedly threw a bottle at Simpson's car, leading to a physical fight. The affidavit states that as Simpson's daughter tried to break up the fight, Hampton pulled out a handgun and shot Simpson multiple times. Simpson was pronounced dead at a hospital. CBS News reports that Hampton admitted to police that she'd shot Simpson, saying she was "just trying" to get the woman away from her.

A 27-year-old ER nurse who witnessed the argument and shooting tells FOX 4 that she performed CPR until paramedics arrived. "The shooter was saying, 'Come outside. Let's handle this outside. Let's fight outside,'" the nurse says. "And the mom and daughter were just telling her to like go away. The mother and daughter tried to get in the car to de-escalate the situation but the lady wasn't having it. They started to fight and that's when the lady pulled out her gun and shot her." Hampton has been charged with murder and is being held in the Dallas County Jail.