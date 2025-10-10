Alex Jones Asks SCOTUS to Save Infowars From the Onion

Alex Jones has turned to the nation's highest court in a last-ditch bid to hold onto his media platform, NBC News reports. On Thursday, the Infowars founder petitioned the Supreme Court to freeze a nearly $1.5 billion defamation verdict levied against him for repeatedly calling the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a staged event. Jones claims that without urgent intervention, Infowars could be handed over to the Onion—a satirical news outlet and, as his lawyers describe it, the site's "ideological nemesis"—to help pay the families of the shooting's victims.

The 2012 Sandy Hook massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, claimed the lives of 20 children and six educators. Relatives of the victims sued Jones and won in Connecticut state court, after years of his broadcasts falsely insisting the tragedy was faked. Jones, whose company Free Speech Systems owns Infowars, has failed in previous attempts to overturn the judgment and is now also seeking bankruptcy protection.

According to Jones' legal team, the Onion is making another attempt in Texas court to acquire Infowars after an earlier bankruptcy auction effort flopped. They argue that the website's survival is at stake and are urging the Supreme Court to pause any payments or asset transfers while they consider his appeal. The justices are scheduled to review the matter privately on Friday. Jones has said he expects "all or substantially all" of the justices to side with him, the Hill reports. The rightwing conspiracy theorist argues that a "valued source of information" will be taken away if the Onion is allowed to acquire Infowars, CBS News reports.