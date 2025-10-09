Trump Talks Gaza, Vaccines at 8th Cabinet Meeting

President Trump opened a meeting with his Cabinet at the White House on Thursday by speaking about the ceasefire deal and his plans to travel to the Middle East. Trump said that he will be going to Egypt for a signing ceremony and that he has been invited to speak before the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, during the trip, the AP reports. "If they would like me to, I will do it," Trump said. He said it is a complicated process for the hostages to be released from Gaza, but it will be happening Monday or Tuesday. Trump's eighth Cabinet meeting lasted around an hour, much shorter than other recent meetings. More:

Autism. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reiterated the unproven link between Tylenol and autism at the meeting. He claimed children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism, which is because they're given Tylenol afterward. Kennedy also shared what the Independent calls a "bizarre story" about seeing a video of a woman "saying 'F Trump' and gobbling Tylenol." Trump said vaccines could also play a role in autism, saying, "Obviously, there's something, there's something that's artificially, I think, induced, something, whether it's the vaccines, in terms of these massive vaccines," per NBC News, which notes that the theory of a link has been debunked.