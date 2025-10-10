Powerful Earthquake Shakes Southern Philippines

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake Friday morning off the southern Philippines killed at least two people, damaged a hospital and schools, knocked out power and prompted evacuations of coastal areas nearby due to a tsunami warning, which was later lifted.
- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., facing his latest natural disaster after a previous earthquake last week and back-to-back storms, said the potential damage was being assessed and rescue teams and relief operations were being prepared and would be deployed when it was safe to do so, the AP reports.
- The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the earthquake, which was centered at sea about 43 kilometers east of Manay town in Davao Oriental province and was caused by movement in the Philippine Trench at a depth of 14 miles.