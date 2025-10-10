Peru Impeaches Its First Female President

Peru's Congress voted early Friday to remove deeply unpopular President Dina Boluarte from office as a crime wave grips the South American nation, quickly replacing her with 38-year-old lawyer Jose Jeri, the legislative body's leader. Lawmakers had set up a debate and impeachment trial late Thursday in the 130-member unicameral Congress after voting to accept four requests for a vote to remove Boluarte from office over what they said was her government's inability to stem crime, per the AP. They requested that Boluarte come before them shortly before midnight to defend herself, but when she didn't appear, 124 lawmakers voted just past midnight to impeach her. There were no votes against the effort.