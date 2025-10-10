Nobel Peace Prize Winner Has Been in Hiding All Year

This year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, Venezuelan opposition activist Maria Corina Machado is a "key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided—an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government," Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, said Friday. "This is precisely what lies at the heart of democracy, our shared willingness to defend the principles of popular rule, even though we disagree," he said, per the BBC. "At a time when democracy is under threat, it is more important than ever to defend this common ground."