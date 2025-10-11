Want to Live in an Italian Village? Here's Your Chance

Dreaming of swapping your daily grind for rolling Tuscan hills and stone-walled serenity? Radicondoli, a postcard-worthy village near Siena that's hemorrhaged residents for decades, is sweetening the deal: up to $23,000 to anyone willing to buy (and live in) one of its 100 empty homes, as long as you stay for 10 years, per CNN . If you're more the renting type, the village will now pick up half of your first two years' rent—provided you stick around for at least four years.

Mayor Francesco Guarguaglini, who's originally from the medieval village, is on a mission to nudge Radicondoli's head count above 1,000; it's currently languishing at 966, down from a peak of 3,000. Financial perks being offered aren't just for homebuyers and renters, but also for students, commuters, and green energy converts—more than $465,000 in municipal funds have been earmarked for the housing plan this year.

Unlike Italy's "one euro" home schemes, Radicondoli isn't dumping fixer-uppers for pocket change. "Our homes have a value," says Guarguaglini. Prices start at around $58,000, with subsidies knocking the price of small apartments down to roughly $35,000. Rentals, meanwhile, could drop to $230 a month with the incentive.

Recent converts—mostly Italians, with a smattering of Belgians—have snapped up nearly two dozen homes since the program's 2023 debut. The town is keen for more, especially for those looking to open tourist rentals, as extra support is available for both renovations and business plans.