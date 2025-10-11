Instead of going to couples therapy, why not just vent to AI instead? Futurism reports that ChatGPT is finding its way into marriages and divorces, with disgruntled spouses using the AI to write breakup messages, justify arguments, and even replace their partners in late-night conversations. For some, what began as a quirky tool for quick advice has turned into a wedge that drives them apart from their partners, and therapists say they're seeing a rise in people talking to AI about their most intimate conflicts instead of facing them head-on. As one put it bluntly, "We're seeing people outsourcing their most intimate conflicts to a machine."

The rise of "AI meddling" in relationships comes as bots become more deeply embedded in daily life. Some spouses use AI to "win" fights by pasting in transcripts of arguments for validation, while others lean on it for emotional support their partner isn't providing. But experts warn that AI is an unreliable referee: It doesn't understand context, can't really comprehend nuance, and often reflects patterns in its training data rather than the truth of a situation. The result can be a false sense of being proven right. One woman even admitted to letting ChatGPT ghostwrite messages to her husband during a separation, essentially outsourcing her side of the divorce. Says relationship coach Matthew Fray, "If you feel more heard and validated by AI than your spouse, that's a massive red flag."

What comes next could redefine how people think about intimacy. Experts predict more couples will bring AI into therapy sessions—sometimes as a tool, other times as a third party in the fight. But the trend also raises bigger questions: Will people start leaning on bots instead of building messy, human connections? As one counselor put it: "ChatGPT can't fix your marriage—but it might just help end it." And it isn't even the only way AI has ruined relationships: The Korea Times reports that a man decided he wanted to divorce his wife of eight years because ChatGPT understood him more. "I told ChatGPT, 'I like you more than my wife. If you were a real person, I'd want to be with you,'" he recalled. "Then I impulsively searched for how to get a divorce."