Trump Slams China, and the Markets Sink

President Trump took an unexpected shot at China on Friday, and the stock market immediately recoiled at the prospect of a new flare-up in relations, reports CNBC.
- In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that Beijing was becoming "very hostile" in regard to rare-earth materials, a reference to newly announced export restrictions, reports the Wall Street Journal.
- Trump threatened to raise tariffs and impose new export penalties on China, adding there was "no reason" to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping as planned in two weeks.