Biden Adjusts His Cancer Treatment Plan

Former President Joe Biden has entered a new stage of cancer treatment after revealing an aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis in May . According to his spokesperson, Biden, who will turn 83 next month, is now receiving both radiation and hormone therapy as part of his care plan. The radiation regimen is expected to last five weeks, complementing oral hormone medication he has already started, reports NBC News . The New York Times reports the treatment began in September.

Biden's cancer was disclosed in May as both aggressive and having spread to his bones, prompting him to seek multiple forms of treatment. Last month, he also underwent Mohs surgery for skin cancer, with a noticeable bandage on his forehead during recent public appearances. Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Biden's office reports that he is "doing well" as his medical team aims for what they describe as "effective management" of the illness.