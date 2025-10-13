Pam Bondi Cheers SNL Parody of Herself, Kristi Noem

Attorney General Pam Bondi isn't shying away from the spotlight after Saturday Night Live lampooned her Senate testimony—she's embracing the joke and even inviting DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to join in the fun, CNBC reports. "@Sec_Noem, should we recreate this picture in Chicago?" Bondi posted on X alongside a screenshot of Amy Poehler (as Bondi) and Tina Fey (as Noem) from this weekend's episode. "Loving Amy Poehler!" The sketch targeted Bondi's recent tense testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, during which she deflected questions from Democratic senators and lobbed insults, such as telling Sen. Dick Durbin, "I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump." Poehler's Bondi opened the skit with, "What's up, nerds? Furious to be here," and refused to affirm she would tell "the whole truth."