Pam Bondi Cheers SNL Parody of Herself, Kristi Noem

Attorney General Pam Bondi isn't shying away from the spotlight after Saturday Night Live lampooned her Senate testimony—she's embracing the joke and even inviting DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to join in the fun, CNBC reports. "@Sec_Noem, should we recreate this picture in Chicago?" Bondi posted on X alongside a screenshot of Amy Poehler (as Bondi) and Tina Fey (as Noem) from this weekend's episode. "Loving Amy Poehler!" The sketch targeted Bondi's recent tense testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, during which she deflected questions from Democratic senators and lobbed insults, such as telling Sen. Dick Durbin, "I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump." Poehler's Bondi opened the skit with, "What's up, nerds? Furious to be here," and refused to affirm she would tell "the whole truth."
Meanwhile, Fey's Noem spoofed Noem's reputation and past controversies, including her admission in a memoir of having killed her dog and a goat—"Dogs don't just get shot. Heroes shoot them," asserted Fey's Noem, who also quipped she was "the rarest type of person in Washington, DC, a brunette that Donald Trump listens to." In addition to Bondi's apparently unfazed reaction, DHS later posted on X thanking SNL for the "free advertisement." It included a video of Fey as Noem that quickly transitioned into a recruitment video for ICE agents. Fey and Poehler also reunited on Weekend Update during Saturday's show, which Poehler hosted, USA Today reports.