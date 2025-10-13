Russia Not Happy With Trump's Remarks on Tomahawk Missiles

While flying to Israel aboard Air Force One Sunday, President Trump issued a warning to Russia regarding its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the AP reports. "I might say, 'Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks.' The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that," Trump told reporters. He emphasized that he had not made a final decision, indicating only that the option is on the table: "I might tell them that if the war is not settled—that we may very well—we may not, but we may do it. I think it's appropriate to bring up."
"Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don't think so. I think I might speak to Russia about that," Trump said. "Tomahawks are a new step of aggression." The long-range cruise missiles would make deeper strikes into Russia possible, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for them—calls Trump has so far resisted.
Trump's warning followed a phone conversation earlier in the day between the US president and Zelensky. Trump said the two discussed Ukraine's desire for Tomahawks, Fox News reports. "That's a step up," he said. "We talked about that, so we'll see." Zelensky said the call was "very productive." Meanwhile, a Kremlin rep expressed "extreme concern" at news of Trump's Tomahawk comments, the Guardian reports.