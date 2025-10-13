Russia Not Happy With Trump's Remarks on Tomahawk Missiles

While flying to Israel aboard Air Force One Sunday, President Trump issued a warning to Russia regarding its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the AP reports. "I might say, 'Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks.' The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that," Trump told reporters. He emphasized that he had not made a final decision, indicating only that the option is on the table: "I might tell them that if the war is not settled—that we may very well—we may not, but we may do it. I think it's appropriate to bring up."