Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages

Hamas released seven hostages into the custody of the Red Cross on Monday, the first to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, the AP reports. There was no immediate information on their condition. Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Families and friends of hostages broke out into wild cheers as Israeli television channels announced that the hostages were in the hands of the Red Cross. Tens of thousands of Israelis are watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, with a major event being held in Tel Aviv.

Hamas released a list early Monday morning of the living hostages it will free as part of the ceasefire, as well as a list of Palestinian prisoners it said will be released by Israeli authorities. The International Committee of the Red Cross was to collect several hostages at a site in the northern Gaza Strip, with others being released later. They will be taken to the Reim military base to be reunited with families. It is unlikely that the remains of up to 28 other hostages will be returned at the same time. An international task force will work to locate deceased hostages who are not returned within 72 hours, said Gal Hirsch, Israel's coordinator for the hostages and the missing. The timing has not been announced for the release of Palestinian prisoners.