4th US Service Member Dies After Iran Attack

A military campaign the Pentagon insists won't become another quagmire has claimed a fourth American life. US Central Command said Monday that a service member who was critically injured in Iran's early strikes in "Operation Epic Fury" has died from their wounds, Stars and Stripes reports. Three other US troops were previously killed , and a total of 18 have been seriously wounded since the operation began, CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters the offensive against Iran would not become another "endless war," while declining to offer a clear end date. He said the four service members were killed by a projectile that slipped past US air defenses and hit a hardened tactical operations center. Hegseth did not identify the location, but outlets including the Washington Post report that it was in Kuwait. Reuters reports that Kuwaiti authorities say two members of the country's navy were killed in a separate incident Monday.

At a Medal of Honor ceremony Monday, Trump vowed to continue the war to honor the memories of the US service members, the New York Post reports. "Today we grieve for the four American service members who have been killed in action, and send our love and support to their families, he said. "In their memory, we continue this mission with ferocious, unyielding resolve to crush the threat this terrorist regime poses to the American people. Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, extended condolences to the families of the dead and warned that more losses are likely as "major combat operations" continue.