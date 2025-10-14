Mexico Reels as Floods Leave Dozens Dead, Missing

Catastrophic rains slammed into central and eastern Mexico over the weekend, leaving at least 64 people dead and 65 missing, according to officials. The deluge, which President Claudia Sheinbaum says caught authorities off guard, has damaged an estimated 100,000 homes and left dozens of communities cut off—many requiring food and water shipments by air, the New York Times reports.

Authorities are still laboring to reach remote areas, meaning the death toll could climb. The worst-hit states—Veracruz, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, and Puebla—faced rivers bursting their banks and landslides after some towns saw as much as 20 inches of rain in just four days. The government says there was little meteorological warning, as forecasters were watching storms on the Pacific side of the country. Power outages affected over 250,000 people; most service has now been restored. Health teams are also working to prevent outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses as recovery efforts continue. More than 7,300 troops and National Guard members are currently deployed to help with rescues and evacuations.

The natural disaster comes as the Sheinbaum administration confronts criticism over recent budget cuts to climate response efforts and the elimination of a major disaster relief fund dissolved by Sheinbaum's predecessor over corruption fears. While Sheinbaum insists her administration will "spare no expense" and still has $867 million earmarked for disaster relief this year, frustration is mounting on the ground. During a visit to hard-hit Veracruz, angry residents demanded answers about missing loved ones and accused authorities of slow response. One woman whose house collapsed and was swept away tells the BBC she lost five family members.