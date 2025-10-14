Trump Slams Time Over Cover Photo

President Trump has a new beef with Time magazine: its choice of a cover photo of him. See the image here . The president took to Truth Social to criticize the photo as maybe the "Worst of All Time." He acknowledged that the accompanying story about the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire was "relatively good," but the praise stopped there, reports the Hill .

The cover story detailed how Trump's peace plan came to be, asserting that it "may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term" and "could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East," per the Washington Post. But the photo ruined it for the president, apparently. Trump has previously complained about unflattering images or portraits, including a painted portrait in the Colorado Capitol that he said "purposefully distorted" him. The artist, however, denied the claim.