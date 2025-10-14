Politics | Time magazine Trump Slams Time Over Cover Photo Magazine 'disappeared my hair,' says president By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Oct 14, 2025 12:17 PM CDT Copied President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop at RAF Mildenhall, near Bury St. Edmunds, in eastern England, early Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, en route back to Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Trump has a new beef with Time magazine: its choice of a cover photo of him. See the image here. The president took to Truth Social to criticize the photo as maybe the "Worst of All Time." He acknowledged that the accompanying story about the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire was "relatively good," but the praise stopped there, reports the Hill. "They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one," he wrote. "Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?" The cover story detailed how Trump's peace plan came to be, asserting that it "may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term" and "could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East," per the Washington Post. But the photo ruined it for the president, apparently. Trump has previously complained about unflattering images or portraits, including a painted portrait in the Colorado Capitol that he said "purposefully distorted" him. The artist, however, denied the claim. Read These Next Pedophile rock star killed by fellow inmates. JD Vance can't possibly be happy about how this interview went. Thought Taylor Swift was done announcing things? You were incorrect. This is what happens when you lose control of a plane refueling hose. Report an error