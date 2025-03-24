Trump Demands Colorado Remove His Portrait

President Trump doesn't just dislike the portrait of himself hanging in Colorado's state capitol—he thinks the artist made him look bad on purpose and wants it removed. As the Hill reports, the unusual demand came via Truth Social:

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," wrote Trump on Sunday night.