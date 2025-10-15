The Parthenon Hasn't Looked Like This in Centuries

For the first time in at least two centuries, the Parthenon in Athens is completely clear of scaffolding on all sides, offering visitors a rare, unobstructed glance at the iconic ancient temple. The temporary reprieve comes after two decades of restoration work on the western facade, part of a much longer campaign to rescue the 5th-century BC landmark from the wear and tear of time, fires, and earthquakes, the Telegraph reports. Lina Mendoni, Greece's culture minister, said that for tourists, it is "like they are seeing a completely different monument."

Mendoni described the moment as historic. "At least two generations have not seen the Parthenon visually free," she said. "But to see the Parthenon completely free, as it stands today, is something that has not happened for at least 200 years." Those hoping to snap a perfect photo should act fast—more scaffolding will be going up on the western side in about a month for ongoing conservation, though Mendoni promised it will be less obtrusive this time around.

Mendoni said the new scaffolding will be "lighter and aesthetically much closer to the logic of the monument," the AP reports. She said that when the latest round of conservation work is completed next summer, the Parthenon, which draws around 4.5 million visitors to Acropolis Hill every year, "will be completely freed of this scaffolding too, and people will be able to see it truly free."

