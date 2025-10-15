Missouri Executes Man for 2005 Killing of State Trooper

A Missouri man who long maintained his innocence was executed Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a state trooper more than 20 years ago. Lance Shockley, 48, was pronounced dead at 6:13pm following a lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre, the AP reports. Shockley was convicted of killing Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Carl Dewayne Graham Jr. in March 2005. Prosecutors said he waited for hours near Graham's home in Van Buren, in southeast Missouri, and shot him with a rifle and shotgun after the trooper exited his patrol vehicle. Authorities said Shockley shot the trooper because he was investigating him for involuntary manslaughter after leaving the scene of a deadly accident in which Shockley's best friend was killed.