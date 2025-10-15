Mama Grizzly Sends 2 Hikers to the Hospital

Two hikers are recovering in a British Columbia hospital after they were attacked by a grizzly bear. Authorities say the pair came across a mother bear and her two cubs on Farm Cabin Trail near Pass Lake in the McGregor Mountain range on Sunday, prompting a defensive reaction from the mama. Both hikers, who have not been named, were airlifted to a hospital, with one in critical condition, reports CBS News. Both are now said to be stable, per ABC News. Officials from the BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) investigated and concluded the grizzly's actions were defensive. "Due to the location and nature of the incident, no action will be taken against the bears," the agency said, per the CBC.