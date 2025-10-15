Human Skull Found in Indiana Turns Out to Be Ancient

A human skull dating back more than 4,000 years has been uncovered on the bank of the Whitewater River in eastern Indiana, officials announced this week. The Fayette County Coroner's Office said the skull fragment, discovered June 2 by a landowner who collects Native American artifacts, was 4,270 years old, dating to around 2300 BC, per WTHR . The coroner's office lauded the landowner for alerting local authorities immediately after finding the remains, adding the "remarkable" discovery shows "people have walked this land, our home in Fayette County, for millennia," per ABC News .

After confirming the skull was human, officials sent it for further analysis at the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center. Forensic anthropologist Dr. Krista Latham determined the skull belonged to an adult but could not identify other characteristics. Following Latham's recommendation, part of the skull was sent to a laboratory at the University of Georgia for carbon-14 dating, which confirmed its age. The coroner's office said it will work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on the "next steps for repatriation and site management."