SCOTUS Signals New Limits on Voting Rights Act

The Supreme Court signaled Wednesday that it may further weaken the Voting Rights Act, as justices heard arguments in a Louisiana redistricting case that could reshape how race can be considered in drawing voting districts.
- The case centers on whether states can use race at all when redrawing congressional maps to comply with Section 2 of the 1965 law, a key provision meant to protect minority voters from discrimination, NBC News reports. All six of the court's conservative justices seemed open to limiting Section 2's reach—potentially making it harder for civil rights groups to challenge maps they say dilute minority voting power.