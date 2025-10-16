Pope Responds to Cubs Fan

Pope Leo XIV appeared to savor—as Chicago White Sox fans do—the Cubs' playoff loss on Wednesday. The pope was waving to the crowd at the Vatican from the Popemobile, NBC News reports, when someone called out, "Go Cubs!" His Chicago-bred instincts kicking in, Leo responded. In two languages, reducing the chance of misinterpretation, he answered: "Han perdido! They lost!" The pope then laughed. The Cubs were knocked out of MLB postseason play last week by the Milwaukee Brewers.