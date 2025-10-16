Beloved Kenyan Leader Made Unusual Request Before Dying

A sea of mourners gathered at Nairobi's main airport Thursday as the body of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga returned home, marking the beginning of a week of national mourning. Odinga, widely recognized for his decades-long fight for democracy, collapsed Wednesday during a morning walk in Kerala, India, where he was receiving medical treatment, and could not be revived, according to reports. His remains arrived on a chartered flight and were met with a water cannon salute, ahead of a public viewing at the Kenyan parliament, per the AP .

Odinga will be honored with a state funeral, with his final rites set for Sunday at his home in Bondo, in western Kenya. Unusually for a figure of his stature, Odinga had reportedly requested a swift burial, ideally within 72 hours. Friday has been declared a public holiday, with a major funeral service to be held at a Nairobi stadium. Another public viewing is planned for Saturday in Kisumu, near his rural home. Local airfares have doubled in the days ahead, "with most flights fully booked through the weekend," reports Business Daily.

President William Ruto, who defeated Odinga in the 2022 election but later reached an agreement to include opposition members in his Cabinet, described Odinga as "a patriot of uncommon courage ... who sought peace and unity above power and self-gain." Odinga ran for president five times over 30 years and came closest in 2007, when his loss in a disputed election led to violence. He ultimately served as prime minister in a unity government. Despite never winning the presidency, Odinga is credited with playing a key role in establishing Kenya's multiparty democracy and is remembered by many as a unifying figure.