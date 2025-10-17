Attacks Fly at NYC Mayoral Debate

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo entered Thursday evening's first New York mayoral debate trying to blunt Democratic front-runner Zohran Mamdani's momentum. Instead he spent much of the contentious face-off on defense, batting away criticisms over his long tenure in office from Mamdani and Republican Curtis Sliwa, the AP reports. Cuomo, now running as an independent, continued to try to cast Mamdani's agenda as too extreme, saying the 33-year-old lacks the experience to lead America's biggest city. Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, countered with attacks on the former governor's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and sexual harassment allegations that Cuomo denies. But after two hours that touched on how the next mayor would deal with President Trump, quality of life issues, and affordability, it was unclear whether anyone did enough to move the needle.