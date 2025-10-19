World | Israel-Hamas war Israel Carries Out Strikes in Gaza It accused Hamas of firing at soldiers, which the group denies By John Johnson Posted Oct 19, 2025 7:50 AM CDT Copied Members of the Hamas militant group searching for bodies of the Israeli hostages in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) See 1 more photo The new peace between Israel and Hamas faced its biggest test to date on Sunday: Israel said it carried out aerial and artillery strikes in southern Gaza after Hamas militants shot at soldiers inside the area still under Israeli control, reports the Guardian. Hamas, though, denied attacking Israeli forces. "We are unaware of any events or clashes taking place in the Rafah area," said the group, which reaffirmed its "full commitment" to the ceasefire pact. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he consulted with his top security officials and ordered the military to take "strong action" against any ceasefire violations. But, the AP notes, "he did not threaten to return to war." So what's going on? Unclear, and Frank Gardner of the BBC writes that the situation risks becoming even more chaotic because of fighting between Hamas and rival Palestinian gangs since the ceasefire took hold. "Without the presence of a robust international force in Gaza, there is now a real risk of further internecine fighting between Palestinian factions," he writes. Read These Next Trump blasts Air Force's "CONSTRUCTION DISASTER." 'No Kings' crowds unite against Trump's actions. Well, it was a good day for sea otters, thanks to Taylor Swift. Shohei Ohtani just had "greatest game in baseball history." See 1 more photo Report an error