Politics | President Trump Trump Trolls 'No Kings' Protests With Videos President reposts images of himself with a crown By John Johnson Posted Oct 19, 2025 8:31 AM CDT Copied A woman holds a placard during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) "I'm not a king," President Trump told Fox News this week, ahead of the "no kings" protests that unfolded across the country on Saturday. But the president didn't mind needling protesters with king-like imagery in Truth Social posts Saturday night, reports Newsweek. In one jokey video he reposted, Trump is wearing a crown as he flies a "King Trump" fighter jet over protesters and drops what appears to be loads of poop on them, per USA Today. In another, he wears a crown as Nancy Pelosi and others bow to him. The White House itself also got in on the mockery, tweeting doctored images showing Trump and Vice President JD Vance wearing crowns, while Democrats Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries wear sombreros. "We're built different," reads the caption. As for the protests, a post at Strength in Numbers estimates that between 5.5 million and 8.7 million people participated, making it "very likely the biggest single-day protest event since 1970."