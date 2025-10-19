Trump Trolls 'No Kings' Protests With Videos

"I'm not a king," President Trump told Fox News this week, ahead of the "no kings" protests that unfolded across the country on Saturday. But the president didn't mind needling protesters with king-like imagery in Truth Social posts Saturday night, reports Newsweek. In one jokey video he reposted, Trump is wearing a crown as he flies a "King Trump" fighter jet over protesters and drops what appears to be loads of poop on them, per USA Today. In another, he wears a crown as Nancy Pelosi and others bow to him.