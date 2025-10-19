Odd Crime Bust Sight: Decapitated Lego Figurines

Police in Santa Rosa, California, say they have dismantled an elaborate—and unusual—theft ring. Its focus: Legos. Lots and lots of Legos. Police arrested 39-year-old Robert Lopez after a raid on his house, where they found tens of thousands of loose Lego pieces and figurines, along with unopened sets, reports NBC Bay Area . In fact, it looked like a "Lego crime scene," writes Jin Yu Young of the New York Times . "Plastic figurines were everywhere, their heads removed from their bodies and organized in neat rows by facial expression." Lopez is accused of directing others to steal Lego sets from retailers such as Target and Walmart so he could resell repackaged pieces online or individually at inflated prices.

Police say the investigation began last month and remains ongoing as they work to identify additional suspects and all of the retailers targeted. Lopez faces charges of organized retail theft and conspiracy to commit a felony, which could result in up to three years in prison. The appeal of Legos as a target for organized theft is tied to their high resale value and demand among collectors. Some limited-edition Lego sets can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars on the secondary market, with rare items appreciating in value by 10% annually, according to industry insiders. Detectives estimate they recovered $6,000 worth of Legos from Lopez's home, per CBS News.