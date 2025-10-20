George Santos Learned He Was Free From Prison TV

Freed from the prison where he had been serving time for ripping off his campaign donors, former Rep. George Santos says he's humbled by his experience behind bars but unconcerned about the "pearl clutching" of critics upset that President Trump granted him clemency, reports the AP . "I'm pretty confident if President Trump had pardoned Jesus Christ off the cross, he would have had critics," Santos told CNN Sunday. One unusual nugget from the interview : Santos says he learned of Trump's move from a TV in prison, not through any formal notification. Other inmates saw it first and gave him a head's up.

Santos, who won office after inventing a bogus persona as a Wall Street dealmaker, pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft last year and began serving a 7-year sentence in July at a prison in New Jersey. But Trump ordered him released him Friday after he'd served just 84 days, calling Santos a "rogue," but adding that he didn't deserve a harsh sentence and should get credit for voting Republican. Speaking on CNN's State of the Union, Santos said he had "learned a great deal" and had "a very large slice of humble pie, if not the whole pie" while in prison. He also apologized to former constituents in his New York congressional district, saying he was "in a chaotic ball of flame" when he committed his crimes.

Santos admitted last year to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of 11 people—including his own family members. But when asked about fellow Republicans unhappy that Trump freed him so soon, Santos said other presidential acts of clemency had been worse, citing President Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for gun and tax crimes. "So pardon me if I'm not paying too much attention to the pearl-clutching of the outrage of my critics," Santos said.

As part of his guilty plea, Santos had agreed to pay restitution of $373,750 and forfeiture of $205,003. But Trump's clemency order appeared to clear him of paying any further fines or restitution. Santos said he has been granted a second chance and intended to "make amends," but when asked if he intended to pay back the campaign donors he had defrauded, he said only if he had to. "If it's required of me by the law, yes. If it's not, then no," Santos said.