NHL Player Earns $5K Fine for an Unusual Penalty

It's one of weirder unsportsmanlike conduct penalties you'll see: The NHL has fined Brad Marchand of the Florida Panthers $5,000 for grabbing a rival's helmet and tearing the straps out. As MassLive explains, the incident happened over the weekend in a game against the Buffalo Sabres. After Marchand got cross-checked by Rasmus Dahlin, he took Dahlin to the ice and ripped off his helmet in the process. After they were separated, Marchand carried the helmet to the penalty box, tore out the straps, and tossed it back onto the ice. Watch it all here.