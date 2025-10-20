Twin Comets Light Up October Skies

Skywatchers will get a rare treat this month as two comets light up the night skies with a green glow visible to the naked eye. Comet Lemmon (C/2025 A6) and Comet SWAN (C/2025 R2) are making close passes by Earth, and the best chances for viewing in the northern hemisphere will be in the second half of October, per the Washington Post. Both comets are expected to reach peak visibility around Tuesday's new moon, when darker skies will make them easier to spot. Comet Lemmon should be visible with the naked eye until Nov. 2, with its brightest display likely around Halloween. Comet SWAN's optimal viewing window is from this past Saturday to Tuesday, though binoculars will likely be needed to see this beauty, which is farther away and three times dimmer than Lemmon, per Live Science.