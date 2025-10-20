Twin Comets Light Up October Skies

Skywatchers will get a rare treat this month as two comets light up the night skies with a green glow visible to the naked eye. Comet Lemmon (C/2025 A6) and Comet SWAN (C/2025 R2) are making close passes by Earth, and the best chances for viewing in the northern hemisphere will be in the second half of October, per the Washington Post. Both comets are expected to reach peak visibility around Tuesday's new moon, when darker skies will make them easier to spot. Comet Lemmon should be visible with the naked eye until Nov. 2, with its brightest display likely around Halloween. Comet SWAN's optimal viewing window is from this past Saturday to Tuesday, though binoculars will likely be needed to see this beauty, which is farther away and three times dimmer than Lemmon, per Live Science.
Comets are icy, dusty remnants from the solar system's formation. As they approach the sun, the heat produces dramatic tails. At high magnification, two tails are visible: a broad, white dust tail and a narrower, colored tail. The distinctive green glow seen in these comets comes from carbon vapor ionized by sunlight. Both comets originate from the distant Oort Cloud and won't return for centuries—about 1,300 years for Lemmon and 700 years for SWAN, per the Post. Optimal times for viewing this week are in the hour and a half after sunset, Live Science reports. Lemmon will appear Monday to the northwest between the Big Dipper's handle and the bright star Arcturus, while SWAN will appear to the southwest between the horizon and the bright star Altair.