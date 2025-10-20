This Now the Third-Longest Shutdown in History

Nov. 1 might be a pivotal day
Posted Oct 20, 2025 8:19 AM CDT
We're Now in Third-Longest Shutdown Ever
A sign reads "Closed due to federal government shutdown" outside the National Gallery of Art in Washington, Oct. 6, 2025.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The government shutdown entered its 20th day on Monday, making it the third-longest in US history, reports NBC News. Only the shutdowns of 2018-2019 (35 days) and 1995-96 (21 days) lasted longer, and Punchbowl News notes that those were partial shutdowns in comparison to the current full shutdown. It's a safe bet that this one will run on longer: The Senate votes for the 11th time on Monday evening on a measure to end the impasse, but the vote is widely expected to fail.

Neither party shows signs of budging for now. Democrats continue to insist that Republicans enter talks on health care subsidies, while Republicans insist that such talks should happen only after the government is reopened. The Hill lists a few key dates to watch, including Friday, when federal employees would miss their first full paycheck. But both the Hill and Punchbowl News see Nov. 1 as the most important date on the horizon—it's the start of open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act. Premiums are on track to rise in a big way without congressional action.

