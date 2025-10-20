Common Problem Caused Massive AWS Outage

A massive Amazon Web Services outage caused widespread disruption early Monday and exposed what analysts say is a big problem with how the internet operates today—things are so centralized that a single failure can bring down many services. The glitch traced to an AWS data center in Virginia brought down thousands of websites, including social media platforms, retailers, banks, and government websites in the UK. Amazon services including Alexa were also affected.

The cause . AWS said the outage was the result of Domain Name System—DNS—issues. Wired describes DNS as a "foundational internet service that essentially acts as an automatic phonebook lookup," translating URLs to numeric IP addresses. The main cause appeared to be problems with a system monitoring how much load was on the network, according to CNN.

. AWS said the outage was the result of Domain Name System—DNS—issues. Wired describes DNS as a "foundational internet service that essentially acts as an automatic phonebook lookup," translating URLs to numeric IP addresses. The main cause appeared to be problems with a system monitoring how much load was on the network, according to CNN. A common issue. "People who work in the tech industry will be rolling their eyes right now. This common error can cause a lot of havoc," writes Zoe Kleinman at the BBC. "'It's always DNS!' is something I hear a lot." DNS, she writes, "is supposed to act like a map," but it "lost its bearings" on Monday, and while platforms like Snapchat were still there, AWS "couldn't see where they were to direct traffic to them."