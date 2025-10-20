US  | 
The Safest Cities in America

WalletHub considers personal, financial, and community safety for its ranking
Posted Oct 20, 2025 1:16 PM CDT
People walk by Nectar's, the music club where jam band Phish got their start, in downtown Burlington, Vt., July 30, 2025.   (AP Photo/Amanda Swinhart)

No one can live a life free from stress and harm, but they can limit their exposure by settling in a city that values the safety of its residents—whether it be personal or financial. According to WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo, "some cities are simply better at protecting their residents from harm." To determine the safest US cities, WalletHub analyzed 182 cities on the basis of home and community safety (crimes, traffic fatalities, law enforcement presence), financial safety (unemployment, job security, credit scores), and natural-disaster risk. The 10 safest cities:

  1. Warwick, Rhode Island
  2. Overland Park, Kansas
  3. Burlington, Vermont
  4. Juneau, Alaska
  5. Yonkers, New York
  6. Casper, Wyoming
  7. South Burlington, Vermont
  8. Columbia, Maryland
  9. Lewiston, Maine
  10. Salem, Oregon
See the full list and analysis here or check out the best and worst cities to drive in.

