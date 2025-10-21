Japan Has Its First Female PM

Japan's parliament elected ultraconservative Sanae Takaichi, new leader of the country's long-governing conservative Liberal Democratic Party , as the country's first female prime minister Tuesday, a day after her struggling party struck a coalition deal with a new partner expected to pull her governing bloc further to the right, the AP reports. Takaichi replaces Shigeru Ishiba , ending a three-month political vacuum and wrangling since the LDP's disastrous election loss in July. Ishiba, who lasted only one year as prime minister, resigned with his Cabinet earlier in the day, paving the way for his successor. Takaichi won 237 votes—four more than a majority—compared to 149 won by Yoshikoko Noda, head of the largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in the lower house, which elects the prime minister.

The LDP's off-the-cuff alliance with the Osaka-based rightwing Japan Innovation Party, or Ishin no Kai, ensured her premiership because the opposition is not united. Takaichi's untested alliance is still short of a majority in both houses of parliament and will need to court other opposition groups to pass any legislation—a risk that could make her government unstable and short-lived. The two parties signed a coalition agreement on policies underscoring Takaichi's hawkish and nationalistic views. Their last-minute deal came after the Liberal Democrats lost its longtime partner, the Buddhist-backed Komeito, which has a more dovish and centrist stance.

While she is the first woman serving as Japan's prime minister, she is in no rush to promote gender equality or diversity. Takaichi is among Japanese politicians who have stonewalled measures for women's advancement. Takaichi supports the imperial family's male-only succession and opposes same-sex marriage and allowing separate surnames for married couples. A protege of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi is expected to emulate his policies including stronger military and economy, as well as revising Japan's pacifist constitution. With a potentially weak grip on power, it's unknown how much Takaichi would be able to achieve.