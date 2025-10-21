In Sarkozy's Prison Bag: The Count of Monte Cristo

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy headed to prison on Tuesday to serve time for a criminal conspiracy to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya, the first ex-leader of modern France to be imprisoned, the AP reports. Sarkozy contests both the conviction and a judge's unusual decision to incarcerate him pending appeal. His journey from the presidential Elysée Palace to the notorious La Santé prison in Paris has captivated France. One of Sarkozy's sons, Louis, called for a rally on Tuesday morning in support of his father in the high-end Paris neighborhood where Sarkozy lives with his wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. The supermodel-turned-singer has shared photos of Sarkozy's children and songs in his honor on her social media feeds since his conviction.

Jean-Michel Darrois, one of Sarkozy's lawyers, said on Tuesday that the former president got himself "mentally prepared" to be held in solitary confinement, where he would be kept away from all other prisoners for security reasons. "First, he packed a bag with a few sweaters because it's cold in prison, and earplugs because it's very noisy," Darrois said on France Info news broadcaster. "Isolation like what he's going to go through is painful, but he got himself prepared." Another possibility is that he will be held in the prison's section for "vulnerable" inmates, colloquially known as the VIP section, where he could have his own room in one of 18 identical 9-square-meter cells in a wing separated from other general prison inmates.

"I'm not afraid of prison. I'll hold my head high, including in front of the doors of La Santé," Sarkozy told La Tribune Dimanche newspaper. "I'll fight till the end." The paper said Sarkozy has his prison bag ready with clothes and the 10 family photos he is allowed to bring. Sarkozy also told Le Figaro newspaper that he would bring three books—the maximum allowed—including Alexandre Dumas' The Count of Monte Cristo, in which the hero escapes from an island prison before seeking revenge. The Paris judge ruled that Sarkozy would start to serve prison time without waiting for his appeal to be heard, due to "the seriousness of the disruption to public order caused by the offense." Under the ruling, the 70-year-old Sarkozy will only be able to file a request for release to the appeals court once he is behind bars, and judges will then have up to two months to process the request.