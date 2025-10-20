Hamas Has Now Handed Over Bodies of 12 Dead Hostages

Israel said Hamas handed over "two coffins of deceased hostages " from Gaza late Saturday, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu increased pressure on the militant group to share the rest more quickly under their ceasefire, the AP reports. CNN reports the bodies were later identified as Ronen Engel and Thai national Sonthaya Oakkharasri. Hamas has now handed over the remains of 12 of the 28 dead hostages in Gaza, a key step in the week-old ceasefire process meant to end two years of war. The militant group says devastation and Israeli military control of certain areas of Gaza have slowed the handover. US President Trump has warned that he would greenlight a resumption of the war by Israel if Hamas doesn't return the remains of all dead hostages.