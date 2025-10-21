Walmart's Turkey Day Meal Deal Costs $4 a Person

Walmart is offering its 2025 Thanksgiving meal basket for under $4 per person, marking the lowest price since the program began in 2022. The bundle, designed to feed 10 people and including more than 20 items—such as turkey, potatoes, stuffing mix, boxed mac and cheese, fried onions, and pie crusts—represents a sharp drop from last year's roughly $7-per-person cost, reports Reuters . The discounted holiday meal basket will be available through Christmas Day, per Bloomberg .

The move comes as inflation and economic uncertainty continue to affect US consumers, particularly those in lower-income households, who are feeling the impact of higher living costs and worries tied to current US trade policy. The timing of Walmart's price reduction coincides with the holiday shopping season, which stretches from November through January and covers key retail events like Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas—a period when retailers see a significant portion of their annual sales.

The new Thanksgiving basket price also follows a similar holiday offer introduced last week by Aldi's US division, signaling heightened competition among retailers seeking to attract budget-conscious shoppers. Walmart's decision to slash prices comes after the company raised its full-year outlook in August, even after reporting its first quarterly earnings miss in over three years. Axios also notes that Walmart is offering the slashed bundle price despite "the smallest turkey flock in decades" thanks to avian flu. According to Walmart's US CEO, customers remain resilient and are still spending at a healthy rate.