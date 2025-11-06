FAA Cuts Expected to Cause Thousands of Cancellations

Airports in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, along with other hubs across the US, are among the 40 that will see flights cut starting Friday due to the government shutdown, according to a list distributed to the airlines and obtained by the AP. The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Wednesday that it would reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 "high-volume" markets to maintain travel safety as air traffic controllers exhibit signs of strain during the ongoing government shutdown.



The affected airports, in more than two dozen states, include the busiest ones across the US—including Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Orlando, Miami, and San Francisco. In some of the biggest cities, such as New York, Houston and Chicago, multiple airports will be affected. The full list can be seen here.

Experts predict hundreds, if not thousands, of flights could be canceled. The cuts could affect as many as 1,800 flights and upward of 268,000 passengers each day, per an estimate by aviation analytics firm Cirium.