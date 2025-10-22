Inmate Set to Die Thursday Asks for One Final Meeting

An Alabama death row inmate set to die in less than 48 hours asked the state's governor to meet with him "before an innocent man is executed." Anthony Boyd, 53, is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening by nitrogen gas at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility. A jury convicted Boyd of capital murder for the 1993 burning death of Gregory Huguley in Talladega County. Prosecutors said Huguley was burned alive over a $200 drug debt.

Boyd, who has maintained he did not commit the crime, made the request to meet with Gov. Kay Ivey during a news conference hosted by the Execution Intervention Project and his spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeff Hood, reports the AP. "Before an innocent man is executed, come sit down with me and have a conversation with the guy you deemed one of the worst of the worst," Boyd said in a recorded message played at the news conference. Boyd said if Ivey feels he is being deceptive or evasive during that meeting, "then please carry out the sentence." "If not, then I ask you to stay this execution, to stop this execution to have my case fully and fairly investigated," Boyd said.

Mike Lewis, a spokesman for Ivey, said the governor personally reviews each case in which an execution has been ordered and set. "At this point, however, we have not seen any recent court filings disputing Mr. Boyd's guilt in the horrific, burning-alive murder of Gregory Huguley. Nor have we received a clemency submission to such an effect," Lewis wrote in an email. He said the governor's review does not include one-on-one meetings with inmates and called Boyd's request "especially unworkable." The Republican governor has halted one execution since she took office in 2017. The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday declined a request by Boyd's attorneys to stay the execution.

Huguley's burned body was found Aug. 1, 1993, in a rural Talladega County ball field. Prosecutors said Boyd was one of four men who kidnapped Huguley the prior evening. A prosecution witness at the trial testified as part of a plea agreement and said that Boyd taped Huguley's feet together before another man doused him in gasoline and set him on fire. Boyd's attorneys said he was at a party on the night of the murder. A jury convicted Boyd of capital murder during a kidnapping and recommended by a vote of 10-2 that he receive a death sentence. Shawn Ingram, the man prosecutors accused of pouring the gasoline and then setting Huguley on fire, was also convicted of capital murder and is also on Alabama's death row.