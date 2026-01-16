Julio Iglesias on Sex Abuse Allegations: 'Serious Affront'

Julio Iglesias is publicly rejecting allegations that he sexually abused two women who worked in his Caribbean homes, calling their claims "absolutely false" and insisting he has never "abused, coerced, or disrespected any woman." The 82-year-old singer responded on Instagram Friday after a Spanish domestic worker and a physical therapist, identified by the pseudonyms "Rebeca" and "Laura," filed a complaint with Spain's National Court accusing him of sexual assault and human trafficking, per the Guardian . Prosecutors there have opened a preliminary investigation. Iglesias said he would defend his dignity "against this serious affront" and thanked supporters for their messages.

The accusations stem from 2021 and were revealed this week following a three-year joint investigation by Spanish news outlet elDiario.es and Noticias Univision, which note that the accusations are bolstered by texts, phone records, photos, and medical reports, per the BBC. Rebeca alleges that when Iglesias was 77, he repeatedly summoned her to his room and penetrated her with his fingers without consent, saying she "felt like an object, like a slave," per the Guardian. Laura, meanwhile, says Iglesias kissed her and touched her breasts against her will, including at the beach and by the pool at his villa in the Dominican Republic resort town of Punta Cana.

ElDiario.es also reports that Rebeca and another former worker, Carolina, said they were required to undergo tests for sexually transmitted infections and send the results to a housekeeper. The outlet also says it obtained medical documents indicating that five women employed at the villa had gynecological exams in 2021. Laura told the site she and Rebeca went to court to encourage other possible victims to speak out, saying they want women to "understand that this wasn't something that just happened to them." Iglesias, meanwhile, noted on Instagram that he has "never experienced such malice, but I still have the strength for people to know the full truth," per the AP.