Drunk Driver Hears Passage From His Own Book at Trial

A driver who crashed his pickup truck into a July Fourth barbecue and killed four people was convicted Monday of murder in the 2024 wreck in a New York City park. A Manhattan judge delivered the verdict in Daniel Hyden's trial, where victims' relatives, survivors and witnesses described how a holiday gathering of friends and relatives suddenly became a horrific scene when the truck jumped a curb, tore through a chain-link fence, and barreled into the group, the AP reports. Ana Morel, 43; Emily Ruiz, 30; Lucille Pinkney, 59; and a nephew, Herman Pinkney, 38, were killed in the crash in Corlears Hook Park on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Hyden, a self-described substance abuse counselor, could face 25 years to life when he is sentenced next month, reports the New York Times.