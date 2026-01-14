Relative: Monique Tepe Was 'Very Verbal' About Ex's Abuse

Columbus police say they've found the gun they believe was used to kill Ohio dentist Spencer Tepe and his wife Monique , and that it was located at a Chicago condo belonging to Monique's ex-husband, Michael David McKee . At a Wednesday briefing, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said investigators found multiple firearms at the residence, and that one was preliminarily matched using evidence from the scene and ballistic databases.

Bryant said a vehicle captured on surveillance cameras near the couple's North 4th Street home around the time of the Dec. 30 killings was linked to McKee; the car was later located in Rockford, Illinois, where he practiced medicine, reports the Dispatch. McKee was arrested there Jan. 10 near a fast-food restaurant. Bryant described the shootings as a "targeted attack" tied to domestic violence but did not discuss a possible motive or detail whether there had been any recent contact between McKee and the couple. She did state the Tepes had not reported any threats to police. More:

People spoke with Spencer's brother-in-law, and Rob Misleh said Monique had been "very vocal" about the alleged verbal abuse she experienced during her two-year marriage to McKee, which ended in 2017. He alleged that McKee threatened Monique's life "many times," adding, "Monique was very vocal about being terrified of this guy [until her death]. He was very emotionally abusive to her, to the point that it changed her as a person."