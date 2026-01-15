20 Charged With Rigging College Basketball Games

A sweeping college basketball betting scandal is unfolding in federal court, with prosecutors alleging that dozens of players helped rig games for cash. A newly unsealed indictment in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania charges 20 men in what authorities describe as a wide-ranging point-shaving operation that touched more than 17 NCAA Division I programs ( CBS News lists them), involved more than 39 players, and affected over 29 games. Fifteen of those charged played college basketball in the 2023–24 and/or 2024–25 seasons, and some took the floor this year, according to the filing. Others are described as "fixers" who coordinated the operation, per ESPN .

The alleged scheme began in September 2022 with attempts to fix games in China's professional league before shifting heavily to US college basketball, the 70-page indictment states. Prosecutors say players were offered between $10,000 and $30,000 to influence outcomes or specific in-game events in ways that would benefit certain bets. Two players now charged, Cedquavious Hunter and Dyquavian Short, had already been disciplined by the NCAA in November over fixed games at the University of New Orleans.

Two alleged fixers, Shane Hennen and Marves Fairley, are accused of recruiting All-American Antonio Blakeney, a leading scorer in the Chinese Basketball Association, per ABC News. Blakeney then allegedly recruited some of his Jiangsu Dragons teammates, followed by NCAA players, per NBC News. While Blakeney is not charged in the Pennsylvania case, prosecutors note he is "charged elsewhere." The indictment accuses the group of deceiving both sportsbooks and ordinary gamblers, "who were all unaware that the defendants had corruptly manipulated the outcome of these games that should have been decided fairly." The operation allegedly ran until February 2025.