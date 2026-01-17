Judge Releases Busfield Pending Child Sex Abuse Trial

UPDATE

Jan 20, 2026 6:04 PM CST

A judge in New Mexico has ordered that actor Timothy Busfield be released from jail pending a trial on child sex abuse charges. The order Tuesday by state district court Judge David Murphy is linked to accusations that Busfield inappropriately touched a minor while working as a director on the set of the series The Cleaning Lady. During a detention hearing, the judge ordered for the defendant to be released on his own recognizance, the AP reports. Busfield will be supervised upon release by a pretrial service in Albuquerque, and can leave the state to live at home, the judge said. Busfield's wife, actor Melissa Gilbert, was tearful while exiting the courtroom after the judge ordered Busfield's release.

Jan 17, 2026 6:10 AM CST

Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy Busfield's attorneys told a court on Friday he should be released while he awaits the outcome of child sex abuse charges against him because an independent investigation undermines the state's allegations; the parents of his accusers have a history of fraud and dishonesty; and he passed a polygraph test. Busfield was ordered held without bond at his first court appearance on Wednesday, a day after he turned himself in to face charges stemming from allegations that he inappropriately touched a minor on the set of a TV series he was directing in New Mexico, per the AP. A judge will hold a detention hearing on Tuesday to determine whether Busfield will remain in jail.