Judge Releases Busfield Pending Child Sex Abuse Trial

UPDATE
Jan 20, 2026 6:04 PM CST
A judge in New Mexico has ordered that actor Timothy Busfield be released from jail pending a trial on child sex abuse charges. The order Tuesday by state district court Judge David Murphy is linked to accusations that Busfield inappropriately touched a minor while working as a director on the set of the series The Cleaning Lady. During a detention hearing, the judge ordered for the defendant to be released on his own recognizance, the AP reports. Busfield will be supervised upon release by a pretrial service in Albuquerque, and can leave the state to live at home, the judge said. Busfield's wife, actor Melissa Gilbert, was tearful while exiting the courtroom after the judge ordered Busfield's release.
Jan 17, 2026 6:10 AM CST
Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy Busfield's attorneys told a court on Friday he should be released while he awaits the outcome of child sex abuse charges against him because an independent investigation undermines the state's allegations; the parents of his accusers have a history of fraud and dishonesty; and he passed a polygraph test. Busfield was ordered held without bond at his first court appearance on Wednesday, a day after he turned himself in to face charges stemming from allegations that he inappropriately touched a minor on the set of a TV series he was directing in New Mexico, per the AP. A judge will hold a detention hearing on Tuesday to determine whether Busfield will remain in jail.
Albuquerque police issued a warrant for his arrest last week on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. A criminal complaint alleges that the acts occurred on the set of the series The Cleaning Lady, which was filmed in the city. In a video shared before turning himself in, Busfield called the allegations lies. According to the criminal complaint, an investigator with the police department says the child reported Busfield touched him on private areas over his clothing on one occasion when he was 7 years old and another time when he was 8. The boy's twin brother told authorities he was also touched by Busfield, but he didn't specify where. He said he didn't say anything because he didn't want to get in trouble.
- Busfield's attorneys, however, said in court filings that the allegations against him emerged only after the boys lost their role in the TV show, creating a financial and retaliatory motive. The filings detailed what the attorneys said was a history of fraud by both the father and mother. They cited an investigation by Warner Bros. into the allegations, which they said prosecutors didn't include in their criminal complaint, that found the allegations unfounded. Independent witnesses supported the report's conclusions, the court filings said.
- Busfield also submitted letters vouching for his character. His passing of the polygraph test aligns with the other information submitted, his attorneys said. Legal experts say New Mexico is among a few states that allow polygraph evidence in criminal cases, but a judge has final say over whether one can be used. There are strict requirements for admission. Busfield, who's married to actor Melissa Gilbert, is best known for his roles in The West Wing, Field of Dreams, and Thirtysomething.